Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

