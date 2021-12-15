Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $166.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.84.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

AAPL traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.33. 139,285,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,157,469. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average is $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

