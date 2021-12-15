Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.