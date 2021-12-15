Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $182.20

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.20 and last traded at $181.90, with a volume of 54157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

