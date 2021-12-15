Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Apple stock opened at $174.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $146.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

