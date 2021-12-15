Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 5.8%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.45. 60,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 187,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a market cap of $479.73 million, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

