Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.