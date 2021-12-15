Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 236.4% in November

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the November 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Applied UV by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

