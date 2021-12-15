Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 2,046.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMEFF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Appreciated Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Appreciated Media Company Profile

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies, and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Edward Shaw, Tony Zhang, and Norman Tsui on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

