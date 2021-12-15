Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 2,046.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMEFF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Appreciated Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Appreciated Media Company Profile
