Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 1,182.9% from the November 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

APVO opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

