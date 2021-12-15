Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

