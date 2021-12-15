Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,913 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

