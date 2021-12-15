Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

ISRG stock opened at $328.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

