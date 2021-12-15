Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

