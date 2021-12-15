Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Chemed worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $513.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.60 and its 200-day moving average is $474.09. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.