Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,049 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $632.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.00 and its 200 day moving average is $561.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

