Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $381.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

