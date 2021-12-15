AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AQB stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 2,398,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 827,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 448,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

