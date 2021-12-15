Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Up 150.0% in November

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

