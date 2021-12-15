Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 575,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,684. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

