Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ARNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.79.
Shares of ARNA opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
