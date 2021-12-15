Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.