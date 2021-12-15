Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Sells $515,067.80 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

