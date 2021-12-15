Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) dropped 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 317,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 307,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43.

In other news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$175,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,280,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,281,319.95. Insiders have sold 743,295 shares of company stock valued at $398,392 in the last three months.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

