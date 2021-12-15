Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 537,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,409,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.