Arianee (ARIA20) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. Arianee has a total market cap of $17.54 million and $7,894.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arianee has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.