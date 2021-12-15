Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

