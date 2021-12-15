Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.14. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. Analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

