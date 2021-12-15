Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective from Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.20 ($8.09).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.32 ($5.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.90 and its 200-day moving average is €6.35.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.