Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $12.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ARESF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.4796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

