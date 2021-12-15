ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.27. 237,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,902. ASGN has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

