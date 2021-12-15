Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Trading 2% Higher

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.50. 460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

