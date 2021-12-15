Aspiriant LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total transaction of $267,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,055 shares of company stock valued at $29,990,659. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.24.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $478.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

