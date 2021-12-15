Aspiriant LLC Sells 330 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.