Aspiriant LLC Sells 362 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

NYSE:HON opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day moving average is $221.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

