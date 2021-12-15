Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Harvard Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a PE ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

