Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Amundi purchased a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $98,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 123.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 25.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after purchasing an additional 809,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

