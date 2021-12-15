Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 7,391 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $11,661,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

