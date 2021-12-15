Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 512,277 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512,277 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Identiv were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $467,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,526 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,204 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $498.99 million, a PE ratio of 561.75 and a beta of 1.61. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

