Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $307,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

