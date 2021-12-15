Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.