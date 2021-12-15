Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4151 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

