Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.49. 21,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,992,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 70,998 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

