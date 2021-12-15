Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 6.6%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.49. 21,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,992,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.