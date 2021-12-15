Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Up 2,610.1% in November

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 2,610.1% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAH. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

