Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares alerts:

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.84 $11.97 million ($0.63) -57.86

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 3 4 0 2.57

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -5.69% -3.76% -0.67%

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.