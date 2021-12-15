Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the November 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACII. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 1,090,603 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 7,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

