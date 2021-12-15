AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 482,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,635,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

