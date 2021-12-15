Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 179,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

