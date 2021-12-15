Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

