AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $289.00 to $307.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $248.06 and last traded at $247.06, with a volume of 5753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.87.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,144,829,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,732,000 after acquiring an additional 147,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,238,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

