AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $289.00 to $307.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $248.06 and last traded at $247.06, with a volume of 5753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.87.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.
In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
